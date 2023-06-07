Jharkhand JAC 9th Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores

Jharkhand Board JAC 9th Result 2023 Out: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the 9th Result 2023 on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. Candidates who took part in the Jharkhand Board 9th Class Examination this year can download and check their results on the official website, jacresults.com by using their personal login details like roll number and roll code, mentioned on the admit card.

In order to download the Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9 Result Scorecard, candidates have to visit the aforementioned website. The scorecard is provisional and the original marksheets can be obtained from the respective school, once notified.

The Jharkhand Board 9th class scorecard will have all the important details mentioned like total marks obtained, subjects wise marks, name and roll number of the candidate, and more.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9 Result 2023.