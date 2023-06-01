CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released on cuet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA organizes various entrance exams over the year and CUET is a recent addition to the list. NTA releases the admit cards and exam city slips for the CUET exams and the city slips for CUET 2023 has been released. Students who applied for Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 can now download the CUET PG city slip 2023 from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on the following dates- 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 June.

​​CUET PG intimation slip 2023 informs about the city of the examination center where applicants have to appear for the main exam. This exam city slip allows the applicants to prepare for the exams in advance. Check the steps to download the CUET 2023 city slips.