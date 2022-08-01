NEET 2022 Answer Key Release Date: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key soon for the candidates on the website. The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be available on the official website for download, once released officially. The website that the candidates should visit to check and download the NEET 2022 Answer Key is neet.nta.nic.in. The website contains all the latest updates from the NTA so the candidates should check them.

Once the NEET 2022 Answer Key is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2022 can calculate their probable scores. They can also raise objections against the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key online. Candidates will know about the deadline for raising objections on neet.nta.nic.in, so they should keep checking the website.