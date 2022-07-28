UGC NET Exam 2022 To Be Held in August: Date, Time, and Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the examination date for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted from 12 August to 14 August 2022. The UGC NET exam for the July session has already been conducted from 08 July to 12 July 2022. The UGC-NET exam in August will also be a computer-based test (CBT), and will be held in an online mode.

According to the NTA's official notification, “The dates for the conduct of Examination for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles have now been finalized.” The registration for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 had begun on 30 April 2022. The last date to apply was 20 May 2022.