NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out: Check nchmjee.nta.nic.in for Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 on Wednesday, 29 June 2022. It is important to note that along with the NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key, the NTA has also published the NCHM JEE 2022 Question Paper and Response Sheet. Candidates can access the answer key and download it from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

To check the NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key on the website, one has to log in to their registered account using the correct details. Candidates will also find the NCHM JEE 2022 Question Paper and Response Sheet on the same website nchmjee.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date to challenge the NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 is Friday, 1 July 2022.