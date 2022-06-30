NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out: Check nchmjee.nta.nic.in for Details
NTA has released the NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet on 29 June 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 on Wednesday, 29 June 2022. It is important to note that along with the NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key, the NTA has also published the NCHM JEE 2022 Question Paper and Response Sheet. Candidates can access the answer key and download it from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
To check the NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key on the website, one has to log in to their registered account using the correct details. Candidates will also find the NCHM JEE 2022 Question Paper and Response Sheet on the same website nchmjee.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date to challenge the NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 is Friday, 1 July 2022.
The final answer key and NCHM JEE 2022 Result are likely to release by the end of July. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not revealed the result and final answer key date yet so the candidates should keep a close eye on the website.
NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Objection Fee and Other Details
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially held the NCHM JEE 2022 entrance test on 18 June 2022. The entrance test was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Now, the NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key has been released so that the students can raise objections against it if there are any before the results are declared.
All the candidates should note that to raise objections against the provisional answer key, an amount of Rs 200 per challenge is to be paid online.
A modified final NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key will release along with the result later, based on the objections raised.
The aspirants can calculate their marks and get an idea of their approximate scores by using the NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 which was released on 29 June 2022.
NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022: How To Download
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 online:
Go to the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in
Click on the option that states 'View/ Challenge Answer Key- NCHMCT JEE 2022'.
Enter the login details such as Application Number and Password correctly to view the provisional answer key.
The answer key will be displayed on your screen.
View and download the NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the website.
NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022 Direct Link
Candidates can use the direct link to access the provisional answer key -NCHM JEE Provisional Answer Key 2022. They can also raise objections against the answer key on the website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
