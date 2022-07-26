CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Re-evaluation Facility Begins Today, How To Apply

CBSE Class 10, 12 candidates who are not satisfied with their scores and want to apply for the re-evaluation should follow the below-mentioned three steps:

Apply online for verification of marks.

Get the scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer booklet.

Apply for re-evaluation of answers.

The application for verification of marks has to be submitted online against an application fee of Rs 500. Only a single application from each candidate will be accepted at a time. Candidates who want to apply for multiple subjects must apply individually for each subject by paying the application fee.

Once the mark verification process is complete, the students will get a photocopy of the evaluated answer booklet against a fee of Rs 700 per subject. Only those candidates who have applied for mark verification will get a photocopy of the answer booklet.