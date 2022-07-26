CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Re-evaluation Facility Begins Today, How To Apply

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 rechecking facility starts today, 26 July 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the re-evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 from today, 26 July 2022, on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Students who are not satisfied with their 10th & 12th class scores can apply for the re-evaluation process and get their answer sheets rechecked. The CBSE 10, 12 results 2022 were declared by the board on Friday, 22 July 2022. The final result included aggregate marks of term 1 and term 2 (30:70 assessment criteria) examinations.
CBSE Class 10, 12 candidates who are not satisfied with their scores and want to apply for the re-evaluation should follow the below-mentioned three steps:
Apply online for verification of marks.
Get the scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer booklet.
Apply for re-evaluation of answers.
The application for verification of marks has to be submitted online against an application fee of Rs 500. Only a single application from each candidate will be accepted at a time. Candidates who want to apply for multiple subjects must apply individually for each subject by paying the application fee.
Once the mark verification process is complete, the students will get a photocopy of the evaluated answer booklet against a fee of Rs 700 per subject. Only those candidates who have applied for mark verification will get a photocopy of the answer booklet.
Once the candidates receive the photocopy of the answer booklet, they can apply for the re-evaluation process if they are not satisfied with their scores. Only those candidates who apply for the photocopy of the answer book can apply for the re-evaluation process. Candidates have to pay Rs 100 per question if they want to apply for the re-evaluation (theory only). The marks assigned to candidates after the re-evaluation process are final and can not be objected to or challenged under any circumstances.
To know the complete details about the re-evaluation process, candidates should visit the official website and follow the link 'cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Notice_Verification_Photocopy_Reevaluation_2022_Term_II_Class_XII.pdf.'
