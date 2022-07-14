NEET PG 2022 Result Declared for AIQ Seats: How To Check, Direct Link Here
NEET PG 2022: The results for 50% of AIQ seats were out on the official website on 13 July 2022.
The National Eligibility Entrance Examination Test (NEET) PG 2022 Result for All India Quota (AIQ) seats has been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates belonging to the AIQ can check their NEET PG 2022 results from the official website of the NBEMS – natboard.edu.in.
The individual scorecards for the NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be released on the official website of the NBEMS on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. Therefore, students are advised to visit the site regularly for latest updates.
NEET PG Result for AIQ Seats 2022: Cut-Off Scores
The official notification regarding the NEET PG Result 2022 for 50 percent of AIQ seats was released on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 on the website. According to the notification, the cut-off scores are different for candidates belonging to various categories as mentioned below:
General/ EWS category: 275 (50th percentile)
UR-PwD: 260 (45th percentile)
SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC): 245 (40th percentile)
NEET PG 2022 Result for 50% AIQ Seats: How To Check, Direct Link Here
Candidates who want to check their NEET PG 2022 Result for AIQ seats should follow the below steps:
Go to the official website of NBEMS – natboard.edu.in.
On the homepage, go to the section " Public Notice."
Search for the link 'Result Cum Scorecard for NEET-PG 2022, All India 50% Quota Seats (direct link).'
Click on the direct link 'Result Cum Scorecard for NEET-PG 2022, All India 50% Quota Seats' and a file will be displayed on your screen containing all the details about the results.
Check your result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.
