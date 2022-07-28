NEET UG 2022: Result Date and Answer Key to Release Soon; Check neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result is likely to be released soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon on the website. As per the latest local media reports, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released by 31 July 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to be released in August 2022. All the latest details on the NEET UG 2022 will be available on the website – neet.nta.nic.in – for the candidates.
It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not made any official announcements on the NEET UG 2022 result date and answer key date. However, local reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be declared by 31 July 2022. Then the NEET UG 2022 Result will release by mid-August on neet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the NEET UG 2022 Result and Answer Key date on the official website so the candidates who appeared for the exam should be alert.
The NEET UG 2022 exam was officially held on 17 July 2022 as per the schedule released by the NTA on the website. The examination was conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm in offline mode.
Once the NTA decides the release date, it will update the NEET UG 2022 Result on the website – neet.nta.nic.in so the candidates should keep an eye on it.
The NEET UG 2022 exam was held at different exam centres across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key once released by NTA online:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the option that states NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.
Enter the Application Number and Password details accurately to log in.
The NEET UG Answer Key will appear on your screen.
Download the answer key from the website and calculate your probable score.