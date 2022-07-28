NEET UG 2022: Result Date and Answer Key to Release Soon; Check neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon on the website. As per the latest local media reports, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released by 31 July 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Result is expected to be released in August 2022. All the latest details on the NEET UG 2022 will be available on the website – neet.nta.nic.in – for the candidates.

It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not made any official announcements on the NEET UG 2022 result date and answer key date. However, local reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be declared by 31 July 2022. Then the NEET UG 2022 Result will release by mid-August on neet.nta.nic.in.