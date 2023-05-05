MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Declared: Check mahacet.org for PCM Hall Ticket; Details

The MHT CET 2023 admit card for the PCM exam is released on the website.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra officially released the MHT CET 2023 admit card on Thursday, 4 May. It is important to note that the MHT CET hall tickets are declared for the PCM group. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam can download the MHT CET admit cards 2023 for the PCM group from the official website - mahacet.org. One should stay alert and check the details mentioned on their hall tickets carefully after downloading them.
Candidates should download the MHT CET 2023 admit card before the exam. After downloading the MHT CET admit cards 2023, one should check the information printed on their respective hall tickets and contact the State Common Entrance Test Cell in case of any problems. The admit card is an important document that all registered candidates should carry to the exam centre.
According to the official details, the MHT CET 2023 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group exams are scheduled to be conducted from 9 May to 13 May. The ones who have registered for the PCM group test must note down the dates.
Before the PCM exam begins, one must download the MHT CET 2023 admit card from the official website and check the details carefully.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the MHT CET 2023 admit card online:
Go to the website - mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET 2023 admit card link available on the website.
A new page will appear on your screen when you click on the admit card link.
Enter your login credentials in the provided box and tap on submit.
Your MHT CET admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the details printed on the admit card and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the MHT CET hall ticket for your reference.
