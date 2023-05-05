MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Declared: Check mahacet.org for PCM Hall Ticket; Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra officially released the MHT CET 2023 admit card on Thursday, 4 May. It is important to note that the MHT CET hall tickets are declared for the PCM group. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam can download the MHT CET admit cards 2023 for the PCM group from the official website - mahacet.org. One should stay alert and check the details mentioned on their hall tickets carefully after downloading them.

