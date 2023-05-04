MHT CET Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the MHT CET Admit Card 2023 anytime soon on the official website, mahacet.org. The exact date and time of issuing the admit card has not been announced by the concerned officials yet.
Candidates who have applied and are going to appear in the MHT CET Exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps.
The MHT CET will be conducted by the concerned authorities from 9 May 2023 for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. The entrance test will be concluded on 20 May 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts for PCB and PCM. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Earlier the correction window of MHT CET 2023 was opened on 21 April for candidates who wanted to make any changes in the application form. The last date of editing the application forms was 25 April.
Steps To Download the MHT CET 2023 Admit Card
Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET 2023 section.
Search and click on the direct link for MHTCET 2023 admit card.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Check all the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
