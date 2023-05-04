AIIMS INISS Result 2023 May Be Out on 5 May: Check Steps To Download Here

AIIMS INISS Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is anticipated to declare the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INISS) Result 2023 tomorrow on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates who appeared in the AIIMS INISS Exam 2023 can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.
The AIIMS INISS Exam was conducted by the concerned officials on 29 April 2023 via CBT (computer based test) mode.
The admission to the course will start from 1 July and the last date of admissions is 31 August 2023.
AIIMS INISS entrance test is held for candidates who want to seek admission into different courses of DM, M.Ch, and MD Hospital Administration at INI for Medical Education including Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and AIIS.
Steps To Check AIIMS INISS Result 2023
Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the Academic Courses section.
Click on the direct link for AIIMS INISS Result 2023.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your AIIMS INISS result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
