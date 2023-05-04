AIIMS INISS Result 2023 May Be Out on 5 May: Check Steps To Download Here

AIIMS INISS Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is anticipated to declare the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INISS) Result 2023 tomorrow on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in the AIIMS INISS Exam 2023 can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.

The AIIMS INISS Exam was conducted by the concerned officials on 29 April 2023 via CBT (computer based test) mode.

The admission to the course will start from 1 July and the last date of admissions is 31 August 2023.

AIIMS INISS entrance test is held for candidates who want to seek admission into different courses of DM, M.Ch, and MD Hospital Administration at INI for Medical Education including Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and AIIS.