Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Today: Check Website; Know Updates Here

MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022: Download the results from mahresult.nic.in on 2 September at 1 pm.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 is scheduled to be released on 2 September.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to release the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Result 2022 on Friday, 2 September, for all the candidates. As per the latest official details from the board, the MSBSHSE 10th and 12th Supply Result 2022 will be formally declared at 1 pm on 2 September. Candidates can download their respective results from the official website – mahresult.nic.in. They can check the latest updates on the website.

The Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Result 2022 date and time have been confirmed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). One can check the official result notification on mahresult.nic.in. Candidates are requested to stay alert so that they can download the MSBSHSE 10th and 12th Supply Result 2022 on time from the aforementioned website.

Candidates are requested to keep their hall tickets ready while downloading the results from the website. They have to log in to their registered accounts on the website to download the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Result 2022.

MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022: Exam Date and Other Updates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officially conducted the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Exam 2022 in July.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will soon be allowed to download the MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022. It is important to note that the board confirmed the result date and time officially on Thursday, 1 September.

The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from 27 July to 12 August for the candidates. The HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was officially held from 21 July to 24 August.

Candidates are requested to check all the latest updates and details on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) – mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Result 2022: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that the candidates should follow to download the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Result 2022:

  • Go to the official website of the State Board – mahresult.nic.in.

  • Click on the HSC or SSC result link available on the home page

  • Key in your login credentials to view the result

  • The MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 will appear on your screen

  • Download the result from the site

  • Take a print-out of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Result 2022 for your reference

