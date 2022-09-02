JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result Released: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Download Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Paper 2 Results on the website on Thursday, 1 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their respective results from the official website. The website that one should visit to download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) updates every detail and change on the official website so that the exam candidates can stay informed.

It is important to note that the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result link has been activated on the official website on Thursday afternoon. Candidates should check and download their results soon from jeemain.nta.nic.in. One should keep their JEE Main 2022 Admit Card handy while downloading the result from the aforementioned website. They must check the details mentioned in the result.