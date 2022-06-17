Maharashtra SSC 10TH Result 2022 Declared: Download MSBSHSE Class 10 Result
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: The MSBSHSE Class 10 exam were held from 15 March 2022 to 4 April 2022.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 for the candidates. The candidates who had appeared for the MSBSHSE 10th Exam can finally check their scores by visiting the official website of the board. They can download the scorecards from the website by logging in to their registered accounts. The website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) contains all the latest information.
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 to release on the website so that they can check their scores. The official website of the MSBSHSE that the candidates need to visit to check the result is mahresults.nic.in. The students should keep their login information handy so that they can enter the correct details.
Apart from the website – mahresults.nic.in, candidates can also go through the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 on two other websites.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10TH Result 2022 Released: List of Websites
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the result on three websites so that the students do not face any problems.
The three websites that the candidates can access to check the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) are as follows:
mahresults.nic.in.
mahahsscboard.in.
sscresult.mkcl.org.
The Maharashtra SSC Exam was conducted from 15 March 2022 to 4 April 2022 according to the schedule published by the board. The results were supposed to release on 15 June 2022. However, the result was delayed.
Now, the MSBSHSE has finally declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 for all the candidates on the mentioned websites. They can check and download the SSC scorecards whenever they want from the sites.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Check MSBSHSE 10TH Result
Here are a few easy steps that everybody needs to follow to download the MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result 2022:
Visit any of the official websites – mahresults.nic.in., mahahsscboard.in. or sscresult.mkcl.org.
Click on the activated link that states Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required log in details on the space provided and verify them with the admit card before clicking on submit.
The Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the MSBSHSE 10th Result.
