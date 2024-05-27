Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Declared: Download MSBSHSE Class 10 Results; Details

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 is declared via a press conference by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Concerned candidates who appeared for the MSBSHSE 10th exams on the scheduled dates can download their results after 1 pm. The MSBSHSE Class 10 results link is activated on the official website - msbshse.co.in. You must download your scorecard soon and check the scores. The pass percentage for this year is 95.81%.

Candidates were patiently waiting for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally download their respective MSBSHSE Class 10 results from msbshse.co.in after 1 pm. Keep an eye on the official site to know the pass percentage and other details about the Maharashtra Class 10 exams. The officials will update the important details soon for candidates.