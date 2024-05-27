Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Declared: Download MSBSHSE Class 10 Results; Details

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 is declared on the official website for candidates.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 is declared via a press conference by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Concerned candidates who appeared for the MSBSHSE 10th exams on the scheduled dates can download their results after 1 pm. The MSBSHSE Class 10 results link is activated on the official website - msbshse.co.in. You must download your scorecard soon and check the scores. The pass percentage for this year is 95.81%.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally download their respective MSBSHSE Class 10 results from msbshse.co.in after 1 pm. Keep an eye on the official site to know the pass percentage and other details about the Maharashtra Class 10 exams. The officials will update the important details soon for candidates.
Students are requested to keep their login credentials handy before downloading the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results from the website. You will not be allowed to download your SSC scorecard without entering the details.
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams 2024 were formally conducted from 1 March to 26 March. The examination was held at different centres across the state.
Go through the important details on the MSBSHSE 10th scorecard like the student's name, roll number, parents' name, school name, subjects, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, and overall grade. Contact the officials or school authorities in case of any queries regarding the result.
You can download your Maharashtra SSC result from the following websites:
mahresult.nic.in
msbshse.co.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
Make sure to enter the correct details and download your board result soon. The link will be activated for everybody after 1 pm.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 online:
Visit any of the websites - mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in, or hscresult.mkcl.org.
Click on the option "Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login credentials such as roll number and registration ID in the given space.
Your MSBSHSE 10th result will appear on a new page.
Check the scores and download the results from the website.
