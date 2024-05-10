Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Results 2024 Out; Steps To Check TNDGE Class 10 Result

Tamil Nadu 10th results today
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 today, 10 May through a press conference. The TN SSLC Class 10 results will be available on the official website: tnresults.nic.in at 9:40 am.
After the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link at 9:40 am on the official website. Students can check their results using DigiLocker application as well.
The Board will also send result via SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit. The candidates will also get results to the mobile number that they have provided while applying online.
This year's district-wise toppers will also be announced soon. The Board will release the pass percentage and other details as well.
This year, TN Class 10 exams were conducted by the board between 26 March to 8 April. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu 10th Exams.
Students who appeared for the exams must keep their admit cards ready to check the SSLC results and download the marksheet. Essential login credentials include- registration number and date of birth to check the result. Check the steps below to check TN SSLC 10th results.
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in.
Click on ‘TN Board Class 10th Result 2024’ link available on the homepage
Enter login credentials like the Roll Number, DOB and captcha code.
Click on ‘submit’ button
The results will be displayed the screen
Download the result and take a printout for future reference