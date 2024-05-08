MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Released: How to Download Meghalaya Board 12th Results

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the results of its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (MBOSE HSSLC result 2024) today, 8 May. Students can check the Meghalaya board Class 12 results on the board website, mbose.in and on megresults.nic.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.

The Meghalaya Board conducted the HSSLC or class 12 exams from 1 to 27 March 2024 in a pen-paper mode. Candidates need to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to qualify the HSSLC exams. The Meghalaya board will announce the names of Science, Arts and Commerce streams along with their marks in the board examination.