MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Released: How to Download Meghalaya Board 12th Results

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the results of its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (MBOSE HSSLC result 2024) today, 8 May. Students can check the Meghalaya board Class 12 results on the board website, mbose.in and on megresults.nic.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.
The Meghalaya Board conducted the HSSLC or class 12 exams from 1 to 27 March 2024 in a pen-paper mode. Candidates need to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to qualify the HSSLC exams. The Meghalaya board will announce the names of Science, Arts and Commerce streams along with their marks in the board examination.
The official notice on the website read, “The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 8th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”
How To Download MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024?
Step 1- Visit the official website at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the Meghalaya result 2024 link available on the homepage.
Step 3- Candidates need to enter their roll number on the 12th result 2024 Meghalaya board login window
Step 4- Click on “View Result” tab
Step 5- MBOSE result 2024 will be shown on the screen
Step 6- Candidates need to take a printout of their scorecards for further reference
