CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 Declared: Download Chhattisgarh Board Scorecards

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 for all concerned candidates. You can check and download the Chhattisgarh Board Classes 10 and 12 result from the official website - cgbse.nic.in. All candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can finally go through them. Around 80.04 percent of students passed the exam this year. Girls have outshined boys with a significantly higher pass rate. While girls have a pass rate of 79.35 percent, boys are at 71.12 percent.
The CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 links are activated now. You can enter your registered credentials and download the Chhattisgarh Board Classes 10 and 12 result from cgbse.nic.in. The links are finally released for all concerned students to download their respective scorecards.
In 2023, the Chhattisgarh Board results were announced on 10 May. In 2022, the officials declared the results on 14 May. The results have been announced earlier this year for all candidates.
Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2024: Details
According to the latest official details, the CGBSE Class 10th exam 2024 was conducted from 2 March to 21 March. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exam was held from 1 March to 23 March.
Candidates who appeared for the exams on the scheduled dates were waiting for the CGBSE Results 2024. The marks for Classes 10 and 12 are declared now.
You can download the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th results from the following websites:
cg.results.nic.in
cgbse.nic.in
results.cg.nic.in
Approximately, 8 lakh candidates appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams 2024, as per the official details. They can download their scorecards from the websites.
Concerned students can contact the CGBSE officials in case of any queries or problems while checking the scores. In case the official website crashes, wait for some time and re-enter your roll code to view the scores.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Classes 10 & 12 Results: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Classes 10 and 12 results:
Go to either of the websites - cg.results.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in, or results.cg.nic.in.
Click on the active option that states "CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your roll code, application number, and other required details.
Your Chhattisgarh Board result will appear on a new page.
View the scores and personal details mentioned in the result.
Download the scorecard from the website and save a copy.
