Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Class Results Release Date

Maharashtra HSC and SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is anticipated to declare the HSC and SSC results anytime soon on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download and check Maharashtra Board 12th and 10th class results by using their personal login details like roll number and mother's name. Although, the board officials have not confirmed the exact result date and time of Maharashtra Board Exam 2024, it is expected that the results will be announced anytime soon now.

According to a message showing up on the official website of Maharashtra State Board, HSC or 12th class marks will be available shortly for the students. This means, that the 12th class result will be announced first. This year, MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 1 to 26 March 2024 while as class 12 exams were held from 21 February to 19 March 2024.