Goa Board SSC Result 2024: GBSHSE 10th Results Today at 5:30 PM; How To Download

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is getting ready to announce the Goa Board SSC Result 2024 today, Wednesday, 15 May. The Goa Board GBSHSE Chairman, Bhagirath Shetye officially confirmed the date and time of the results. One should note that the GBSHSE 10th results can be downloaded from the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net. You will be notified as soon as the result link is activated by the officials. Stay alert to know the details.

