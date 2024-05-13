CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Released; How To Download and CUET UG Exam Details Here

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG admit card 2024 for all concerned candidates. The ones who registered for the entrance exam were patiently waiting for the hall tickets to be declared. The CUET UG admit card link is activated on the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in. Concerned candidates should download the hall tickets and check the exam details carefully. All the important details are mentioned on the admit card.

The CUET UG admit card 2024 is an important document. All students should download the admit card from cuetug.ntaonline.in before the exam starts. You can check your name, roll number, exam dates, timings, and other details mentioned on the CUET UG hall ticket after downloading it. One must also check the latest announcements regarding the exam.