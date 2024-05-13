CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Released; How To Download and CUET UG Exam Details Here

The CUET UG admit card 2024 is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
CUET UG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG admit card 2024 for all concerned candidates. The ones who registered for the entrance exam were patiently waiting for the hall tickets to be declared. The CUET UG admit card link is activated on the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in. Concerned candidates should download the hall tickets and check the exam details carefully. All the important details are mentioned on the admit card.
The CUET UG admit card 2024 is an important document. All students should download the admit card from cuetug.ntaonline.in before the exam starts. You can check your name, roll number, exam dates, timings, and other details mentioned on the CUET UG hall ticket after downloading it. One must also check the latest announcements regarding the exam.
You can download the entrance exam admit card after entering the application number and date of birth. Keep the details ready before downloading the hall ticket from the official website.
According to the latest official details, the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate, CUET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in a hybrid mode. All candidates should know the details carefully.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the CUET UG admit card 2024. Make sure to download your hall ticket from the website on time. Check all the details printed on it to avoid problems.
You can download your CUET UG admit card from the following websites before the exam begins:
cuetug.ntaonline.in
exams.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
Candidates should check the reporting time and paper timing mentioned on the hall ticket properly.
Let's read the step-by-step process you should follow to download the CUET UG admit card 2024:
Visit either of the websites - cuetug.ntaonline.in, exams.nta.ac.in, and nta.ac.in.
Find the "CUET UG Admit Card 2024" link.
Key in your login details such as application number and date of birth. Click on submit.
Your CUET UG admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the details and download the hall ticket.
Save a hard copy of the admit card for the exam days.
