Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 Notification Declared: How to Register and Exam Dates

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) officially released the notification for the Himachal Pradesh School Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024. All interested candidates can register for JB TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT (Arts) TET, Urdu TET, and Punjabi TET via the official website. The registration link is activated on the website - hpbose.org. One must download the Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 notification to know the latest updates about the exam.

The HP TET 2024 registration will end on 28 May. Candidates must follow the deadline and all the rules stated in the Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 notification. You can take a look at the website - hpbose.org to know the latest updates. Any changes in the exam dates or registration dates will be informed via the website so keep an eye out.