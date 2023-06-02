Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 to Release Today: MSBSHSE 10th Results at 1 PM

The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 will be released on 2 June, on the website.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to release the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Friday, 2 June, for concerned candidates. Those waiting to check their MSBSHSE 10th board examination results are requested to stay alert and go through the latest updates available online. The Maharashtra SSC results will be declared on the official website – mahresult.nic.in – for candidates to check and download their respective scores on Friday.
As per the latest details, the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 is scheduled to release on Friday, 2 June, at 1 pm. Candidates waiting to go through their scores must keep a close eye on the official site – mahresult.nic.in – for all the announcements about the MSBSHSE 10th board examination results. The updates are likely to be available soon on Friday.
The exam-conducting body has decided to release the Maharashtra SSC results on its official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them. One has to login to the result portal to view the scores so it is important to keep the details handy.
According to the official details, the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination was formally held from 2 March to 25 March 2023, for all those candidates who registered for it. The exam was conducted at various centres across the state.
The two websites that candidates should visit to check and download the MSBSHSE 10th results 2023 on Friday are as follows:
mahahsscboard.in
mahresult.nic.in
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 online:
Visit either mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.
Click on the activated link that states "Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023" on the home page.
Provide the asked credentials in the given space to log in to your account.
The MSBSHSE Class 10 result will display on the screen.
Go through your Maharashtra SSC scores carefully on the website.
Download a copy of the Class 10 result for future reference.
You can also save a printout of the same.
