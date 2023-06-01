RBSE 5th Result 2023 Out: Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results on Shala Darpan

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023 Declared: The Rajasthan Directorate of Education today on Thursday, 1 June 2023 declared the Class 5th board exam result on the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the RBSE 5th Class Exam this year can download and check their results on the Shala Darpan portal by using the personal credentials like examination roll number.

The Rajasthan Board Class 5 result was announced by the BD Kalla (Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education) via a press conference. Approximately 14 lakh candidates participated in the RBSE Class 5 Board Exam this year.