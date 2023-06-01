RBSE 5th Result 2023 Out: Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results on Shala Darpan

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Class Result Declared. Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023 Declared: The Rajasthan Directorate of Education today on Thursday, 1 June 2023 declared the Class 5th board exam result on the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the RBSE 5th Class Exam this year can download and check their results on the Shala Darpan portal by using the personal credentials like examination roll number.
The Rajasthan Board Class 5 result was announced by the BD Kalla (Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education) via a press conference. Approximately 14 lakh candidates participated in the RBSE Class 5 Board Exam this year.
Besides the Shala Darpan portal, the Rajasthan Class 5 Board Exam can be downloaded on following websites.
rajresults.nic.in
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Go to the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for RBSE 5th Class Result 2023.
A login page will show up.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
The result will open on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Open any internet browser like Google Chrome on your phone.
In the search bar, enter the board name.
Click on the official website.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Class 5 result.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details and submit.
Check your result.
Download a copy for further reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)