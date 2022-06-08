Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 12th Result Released, Check Websites

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam can check the scores on the official website of the board. The MSBSHSE formally declared the HSC Result 2022 for all the students who are patiently waiting to check their performance. They can check all the details mentioned on the scorecard by visiting the website.

The official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) where the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022 is available is mahresult.nic.in. The board updates all the latest details and information on the website so that the students can check. They will find the latest notifications on the homepage of the mentioned website.