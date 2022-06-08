Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 12th Result Released, Check Websites

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022 has been declared.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam can check the scores on the official website of the board. The MSBSHSE formally declared the HSC Result 2022 for all the students who are patiently waiting to check their performance. They can check all the details mentioned on the scorecard by visiting the website.
The official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) where the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022 is available is mahresult.nic.in. The board updates all the latest details and information on the website so that the students can check. They will find the latest notifications on the homepage of the mentioned website.
The ones who are interested to check their scores are requested to keep the login information handy so that they can enter the correct details on the website.
Now, the MSBSHSE has finally released the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022 for all the candidates who sat for the exam on the scheduled dates. It is also crucial to remember that the exams took place offline.
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates have to follow to check and download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022:
First, go to the official websites of the MSBSHSE: mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in or msbshse.co.in.
Click on the link Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on the homepage of the website.
Log in to your account by entering the required details, and verify the information before submitting.
The result will appear on your screen.
You can download and take a printout of the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022.