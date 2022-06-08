NATA 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website, Steps to Download

The admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 session 1 has already been released yesterday, 7 June 2022. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has issued the NATA 2022 admit card on the official website- nata.in.

Candidates who have registered themselves for appearing in the exams can check and download the NATA hall ticket by using their application number and password.

The NATA admit card for the first NATA test will have details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam center details, and exam day guidelines.