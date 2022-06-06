Kerala SSLC 10TH Result 2022 Date Announced: Check Time, Details on the Website

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 release date has been announced.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has decided to release the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 this week. According to the announcement made by the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 has been decided to release on 10 June 2022.
Candidates interested to check the scores can finally go through the results once they are officially released on the website. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will update every detail on the official website for the candidates to check.
The official website that the candidates need to visit on 10 June 2022 to check the result is keralaresult.nic.in. They can also download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 from the website after checking the scores. Another website that the candidates can use to access the result is the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.
If one follows the past trends, then it is believed that the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 is likely to be released by 9 am. However, there is no official confirmation on the result time yet so the candidates should wait.
It is to be noted by all the candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam that the result will be available on both websites - keralaresult.nic.in. and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. once released officially by the board.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 online once announced by the board on the scheduled date:
Visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or the board: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in., keralaresult.nic.in.
Click on the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 link available on the homepage.
Login to your registered account by entering the required credentials.
The SSLC 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and other details on the result.
Click on download and take a printout of the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for future reference.
