Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Expected on 10 June 2022, Check the Official Website

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 time has not been announced yet.
(Photo: iStock)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 very soon for the candidates. According to the latest updates, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 release date has been finalised. Candidates should note that an official notice will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) regarding this. They should keep checking the official website for all the latest updates on the result.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the official notification about the result release date on mahresult.nic.in. As per the latest information, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 is expected to release on 10 June 2022 on the website. Official notification will be released by the board to confirm this information.
It is important to note that nearly 14 lakh students appear for the Maharashtra HSC exam every year. The exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maharashtra HSC exam was held this year and it is expected that there will be a slight dip in the number of students due to the long lockdowns imposed on schools.
The board updates all the latest details and information on the official website so that the candidates can access them easily. It helps them to stay updated with all the latest information.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to check and download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 once officially announced on 10 June 2022:
Visit the official website of the MSBSHSE: mahresult.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required credentials to log in to your account.
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details on the result and click on download.
You can also take a printout of the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)