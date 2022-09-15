MHT CET Result 2022 Today: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Result Updates Here

MHT CET Result 2022 will be declared today, 15 September, on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is ready to officially declare the MHT CET Result 2022 for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) groups today, on Thursday, 15 September 2022. Candidates can download their respective results from the website once they are formally declared by the cell. It is important to note that the MHT CET Result will be released on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their results from either website.
Candidates should keep an eye on both the official websites to know more about the MHT CET Result 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) groups. They have to log in to their accounts on cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org to view the result. They will get to know more about the MHT CET Result via the websites.
The Maharashtra CET or MHT CET is conducted for candidates who want to take admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, had earlier declared the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for the candidates. They were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till 4 September.
The MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group was officially held from 5 August to 11 August.
The exam for the PCB group was formally conducted from 12 August to 20 August, as per the schedule.
Here are the simple steps that all the candidates should keep in mind while downloading the MHT CET Result 2022:
Visit the official website of the MHT CET – cetcell.mahacet.org – or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
Click on the link that states 'MHT CET Result 2022 for PCB and PCM groups' on the homepage.
Key in your login details correctly in the provided space and tap on the submit option.
The MHT CET Result will appear on your screen.
Download the result and save a copy for your reference.
