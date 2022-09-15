MHT CET Result 2022 Today: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Result Updates Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is ready to officially declare the MHT CET Result 2022 for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) groups today, on Thursday, 15 September 2022. Candidates can download their respective results from the website once they are formally declared by the cell. It is important to note that the MHT CET Result will be released on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their results from either website.

Candidates should keep an eye on both the official websites to know more about the MHT CET Result 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) groups. They have to log in to their accounts on cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org to view the result. They will get to know more about the MHT CET Result via the websites.