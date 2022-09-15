CUET UG Result 2022 Today: Check Details; Know Application Correction Last Date

CUET UG Result 2022 is expected to be declared today, 15 September.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2022 today, Thursday, 15 September. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website so that they can download the results as soon as they are released. The website the candidates should visit to check and download the CUET UG Result is cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is the official website that contains all the updates about CUET UG.
Candidates must remember that the CUET UG Result 2022 is expected to be released today, on Thursday, 15 September. They can check and download the result from cuet.samarth.ac.in after logging in to their accounts. Candidates will be notified about the declaration of results via the website so they should keep checking it. The National Testing Agency will update every detail.
After downloading it from the official website, one must check the details of the CUET UG Result carefully.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially opened the CUET Application Correction Window on Tuesday, 13 September, for the candidates. The correction window will remain active till 15 September up to 10 am.
Earlier, the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 had been declared on the official website so that the candidates could check their probable scores. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the NTA to release the CUET UG Result 2022.
Let's take a look at the easy steps that all the candidates should follow to download the CUET UG Result 2022 online:
Visit the website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the CUET UG Result 2022 link available on the homepage of the official website.
Enter the required login details such as your application number, date of birth, etc.
Tap on 'submit' to view the result.
The CUET UG Result will be displayed on the screen of your device.
Check the details mentioned in the result carefully.
Now, download the CUET UG Result from the website to take a closer look.
Save a copy of the scorecard.
