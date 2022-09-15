CUET UG Result 2022 Today: Check Details; Know Application Correction Last Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2022 today, Thursday, 15 September. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website so that they can download the results as soon as they are released. The website the candidates should visit to check and download the CUET UG Result is cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is the official website that contains all the updates about CUET UG.

