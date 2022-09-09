NEET PG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule: Check Website; Know Registration Date

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released a revised counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 on 7 September. The first round of registration for the NEET PG 2022 counselling will begin on 15 September. Candidates can register for Round 1 counselling via the official website of the MCC – mcc.nic.in.

According to the official details, the registrations for NEET PG 2022 Counselling for Round 1 will begin on 15 September and end on 23 September. The application process and payment of application fee will take place online on the official website – mcc.nic.in. Candidates must finish the registration on time.