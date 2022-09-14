MHT CET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon: Date, Time, Steps To Check Here
MHT CET Result 2022 is likely to be declared tomorrow, 15 September 2022; here are the steps to download and check.
The MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) 2022 result is expected to be declared soon for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups. Once released, candidates can check their results from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MHT CET Exam 2022 was held from 5 to 11 August 2022 for PCM groups and 12 to 20 August 2022 for PCB groups. The exam is conducted to make students eligible for admission to various engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses at different institutions of the state. Let us read about the MHT CET Result 2022 date and how to download and check it.
MHT CET Result 2022 for PCB and PCM: Release Date and Time
There are several media reports that the MHT CET result will be declared soon on the official website. According to an official schedule issued by the Maharashtra CET Cell, the MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM and PCB groups will be declared tomorrow, 15 September 2022. The result time has not been announced by the concerned authorities yet. Keep visiting the website for latest details.
MHT CET Result 2022 for PCB and PCM: How To Download and Check?
Once released, candidates can check the MHT CET result 2022 for PCB and PCM by following the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications and search for the direct result link that reads as ' MHT-CET 2022 Result for PCM & PCM'.
Click on the direct result link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter the personal login details as required.
Hit the login option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully. Download, save, and print a result copy for future references.
