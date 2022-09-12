MAH MBA CET 2022 Result Declared: Check Website, Know How to Download Results

MAH MBA CET 2022 Result is declared on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially declared the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MBA 2022 Result on Sunday, 11 September. Candidates can download the MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 scorecard from the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results is cetcell.mahacet.org. The website contains all the latest updates so the candidates can take a look at them. Download the MAH MBA CET 2022 Result soon.
To download the MAH MBA CET 2022 Result, one has to log in to their registered account on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must keep their login information handy if they want to download the results on time. Everyone should go through the details on the website so that they can know the correct steps to download the results that are declared.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the results to release.
Candidates must check the details on the MAH MBA CET 2022 Result carefully. It is important to note that the MBA CET scorecard will contain important details such as the candidate's personal information, maximum marks, marks obtained, etc.
One must go through all the details of the result before downloading it from the website. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has updated the latest information on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org for the candidates.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the MAH MBA CET 2022 Result online:
Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the link that states MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 Score Card on the homepage.
Enter the required login details to view the result.
The MAH MBA CET 2022 Result will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website to take a closer look at the marks.
Take a printout of the same for future use.