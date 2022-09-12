MAH MBA CET 2022 Result Declared: Check Website, Know How to Download Results

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially declared the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MBA 2022 Result on Sunday, 11 September. Candidates can download the MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 scorecard from the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results is cetcell.mahacet.org. The website contains all the latest updates so the candidates can take a look at them. Download the MAH MBA CET 2022 Result soon.

To download the MAH MBA CET 2022 Result, one has to log in to their registered account on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must keep their login information handy if they want to download the results on time. Everyone should go through the details on the website so that they can know the correct steps to download the results that are declared.