MAH MBA MMS CET 2022 Registration Begins: Check Last Date to Apply
MAH MBA MMS CET 2022 exam date will be announced later on the official website.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the registration process of MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of Maharashtra CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Last date to fill the application from for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 is 07 April 2022.
How to Apply for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022?
Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on 'MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2022' link under 'Post Graduate Courses'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Registration' link
Read the instructions carefully and click on 'I Accept and Proceed'
Register yourself using the relevant information
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application for and upload the necessary documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
As per the official information brochure, MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 exam date and admit card issue date will be notified later on the CET cell's website.
MAHMBA/MMS CET 2022: Application Fees
For Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates: Rs 1,000
For SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS]and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only: Rs 800
About MAH MBA/ MMS CET
MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 is an online computer-based test (CBT) conducted for admission to first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra.
