Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Not Declared: Check Details Here
Karnataka PUE has not announced the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 yet. Candidates may expect the result soon.
Karnataka PUE (Pre University Education) has not announced the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 yet. Candidates who are desperatley waiting for the result have to be patient for some more time till the exact result date is declared by the concerned officials. Once issued, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply 2022 Exam Result will be made available on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Earlier, speculations around the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 being declared by PUE were doing rounds on the internet after a direct result link was updated on the official website on 8 September 2022. However, the result link was removed immediately. Students can expect the Karnataka Supplementary exam result 2022 anytime soon. Therefore, they must keep visiting the website regularly and stay updated.
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check
Once declared, candidates should follow the below-mentioned steps to download and check the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary 2022 Result:
Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the result section.
Search the direct link that reads as 'Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link'.
Click on the direct result link and you will be taken to the candidate login page.
Enter your personal login details including registration number and subject combinations.
Hit the login option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
Important Information: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has not been declared yet. Candidates however, can expect the result to be out soon.
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary Exam Result 2022: Important Points
Students must keep their Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Admit Card/Hall Ticket ready before checking the result. The details given in the hall ticket will be required while checking the result.
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 was held from 12 August to 25 August 2022. The exam was conducted in 2 sessions. morning (10:15 am to 1:30 pm) and the afternoon session (2:15 pm and 5:30 pm).
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was announced on 18 June 2022. A total of 61.88% of students successfully passed the exam. Candidates who could not clear the exam appeared for 2nd PUC Supplementary exam 2022. To qualify the exam students have to score at least 35% marks in each subject.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.