DU Women's Hostel Residents Protest Against Order To Vacate Rooms During Exams

Around 170 women residing in a Delhi University hostel gathered at the Arts Faculty on Thursday, 8 September, to protest against "harassment" by the administration after being directed to vacate their rooms while their exams were underway.

The residents of Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls (RGHG) alleged that they received a notice from the hostel administration on 22 August, asking them to vacate the premises after their exams. They were threatened with disciplinary action if they did not vacate their rooms within the stipulated time.

On 31 August, another notice was served on the students, warning them that a heavy fines would be imposed for every day they overstayed.

The RGHG is the largest hostel of the varsity and has been functional since 2012. It houses postgraduate and research students.