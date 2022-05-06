MAH MBA CET 2022 Revised Registration Date Released; Details Here

Apply for MAH MBA CET 2022 and download the admit cards from the official website.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the revised registration date for MAH MBA CET 2022 exam. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can apply for MAH-MBA and MMS CET 2022 till 11 May.
Applicants who want to register for MAH MBA/MMS can apply online at the official website- mahacet.org. The MAH CET 2022 MBA entrance exam has been rescheduled and will now be held between 23 August and 25 August 2022.
Candidates who will qualify the MAH MBA/ MMS CET can participate in the counselling process for admission organised in state institutions and universities like management education institutes run by Maharashtra government, university departments of management education and institutes of university-managed management education.
Visit the official website at mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the designated MBA/ MMS CET
Fill in the application form with required personal and education details.
Submit the form and download the application.
A candidate who wants to apply for MAH MBA CET must have a minimum three-year undergraduate degree from any of the universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities with at least 50 percent aggregate marks or equivalent or must have appeared for the final year examination. There are also some relaxations on the qualifying marks for the reserved category candidates.
