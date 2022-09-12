JEE Advanced Result 2022 Declared: How to Download; JOSAA Counselling Date Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has officially released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Result 2022 for all the candidates. The results were declared on Sunday, 11 September, for all the candidates who appeared for the entrance exam. Candidates can check and download their respective JEE Advanced Result from the official website. The website the candidates should visit to download the result is jeeadv.ac.in. The result link is already activated on the mentioned website.

To download the JEE Advanced Result 2022, one has to log in to their registered account on the website – jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates must keep their JEE Advanced admit card handy while checking the results on the official website. All the required login details are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates must download the JEE Advanced Result soon.