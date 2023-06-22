JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 Released: Download From navodaya.gov.in; Details Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has officially declared the JNVST Class 6 result 2023 recently. Candidates who appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test on the scheduled date can finally check their scores online. It is important to note that the JNVST Class 6 results are released on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Interested candidates have to go to the official website of NVS to check their scores and see if they have qualified for the test.

