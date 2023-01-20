NVS TGT Result 2022 Released: Check navodaya.gov.in; Know Latest Details Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially declared the result of the exam held for the post Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for all interested candidates.

The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the NVS TGT Result 2022 anytime they want. As per the latest official details available as of now, the NVS TGT Result 2022 is declared on the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

Along with the result, candidates should also check other important details mentioned on the aforementioned site. One can contact Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for any questions or problems regarding the result after downloading it from the site.