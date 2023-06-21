REET Result 2023: REET Level 2 Scorecard To Be Out Soon; Check Cut Off Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019REET Result 2023: REET Level 2 Scorecard To Be Out Soon; Check Cut Off Here

Check the website, steps to download and cut off marks for REET Level 2 Result 2023
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

REET Level 2 Result 2023 to be out soon

(Photo: The Quint)

The RSMSSB is expected to release the REET level 2 result soon. The candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the results on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET 2023 Level 2 mains scorecard will be released for the following subjects- English, Hindi, Science, Math, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, and Punjabi. RSMSSB has already released the REET Level 2 SST scorecard on 16 June. The candidates will have to login on the official website to get access to the result.

Check the steps below to download the REET level 2 scorecard.

REET Result 2023: Cut Off Marks

Cut off marks for REET Result 2023

How to Download REET Level 2 Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at

  • On the homepage, click on the notification tab 

  • Click on the link 'REET level 2 result' link

  • You will have to login by entering details- Type of exam, Application Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code

  • Click on the submit button 

  • The REET Level 2 scorecard will be displayed on the screen 

  • You can download the marksheet and take a printout for future use

