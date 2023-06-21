NIOS Result 2023: Check Class 10, 12 Public Exam Results on results.nios.ac.in

NIOS Results 2023 for 10 and 12 classes. Check Details Here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon announce the class 10 and 12 results for public examination (April-May session) on the official website, results.nios.ac.in.
As of now, the concerned officials have not confirmed the exact result date and time. Once declared, candidates can check their scores by following the below mentioned steps on the aforementioned website.
According to the schedule released by the NIOS, the 10th and 12th class public examination were held from 6 April to 8 May 2023. The results were expected to be declared six weeks after the exams were concluded.
Once the result is declared, candidates can get the migration-cum-transfer certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate via their respective ALS.
Visit the official website, results.nios.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the Public Examination Result 2023.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.t
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
