NIOS Result 2023: Check Class 10, 12 Public Exam Results on results.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon announce the class 10 and 12 results for public examination (April-May session) on the official website, results.nios.ac.in.

As of now, the concerned officials have not confirmed the exact result date and time. Once declared, candidates can check their scores by following the below mentioned steps on the aforementioned website.

According to the schedule released by the NIOS, the 10th and 12th class public examination were held from 6 April to 8 May 2023. The results were expected to be declared six weeks after the exams were concluded.

Once the result is declared, candidates can get the migration-cum-transfer certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate via their respective ALS.