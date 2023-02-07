JEE Main 2023 Result Session 1 Declared: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Details

Download JEE Main 2023 Result Session 1 soon from the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2023 result for the session 1 exam for all candidates who were eagerly waiting to check their scores. It is important to note that the result is formally declared on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to check and download it. One can download the JEE Main 2023 result session 1 from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details of the result carefully.
Along with the JEE Main 2023 result session 1, the final answer key is also released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the result and the final answer key from jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 final answer key was released before and then the result was declared by the agency on the website.
Before downloading the JEE Main session 1 result, candidates are requested to go through the latest announcements on the website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) updates all the latest details on its website for interested candidates.
According to the official details, around 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for paper 1 and a total of 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for paper 2. Now, the JEE Main 2023 result for session 1 is declared for all candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.
It is important to note that before the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registrations begin, candidates should download the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result and go through the scores carefully.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result online:
Visit the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states JEE Main 2023 session 1 result on the homepage.
Enter your login details carefully such as your registration number and password in the provided space.
The session 1 result will appear on your screen.
Go through the scores and other details mentioned in the result carefully.
Download it from the website and take a printout, if necessary.
