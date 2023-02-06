JEE Mains 2023 Final Answer Key Out on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result to be Out Soon

National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key yesterday, 5 February 2023 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key. The provisional answer key for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) was released before y NAT along with the question papers on 2 February 2023.

The final answer keys have been released today for B.E and B.Tech for which the exams were conducted on24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023. These exams were conducted in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The exams for B.Arch and B.Planning were conducted on 28 January 2023 in the second shift.