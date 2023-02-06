JEE Mains 2023 Final Answer Key Out on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result to be Out Soon

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JEE Mains 2023 Final Answer Key Out on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result to be Out Soon

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till today. The results will be out soon
Shivangani Singh
Education
Updated:

JEE Main 2023 final answer key out, results awaited

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>JEE Main 2023 final answer key out, results awaited</p></div>

National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key yesterday, 5 February 2023 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key. The provisional answer key for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) was released before y NAT along with the question papers on 2 February 2023.

The final answer keys have been released today for B.E and B.Tech for which the exams were conducted on24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023. These exams were conducted in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The exams for B.Arch and B.Planning were conducted on 28 January 2023 in the second shift.

Now that the final keys have been released, the results are expected to be announced soon. The session 1 results will be announced while Session 2 registrations will begin soon with exams in April 2023.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 objection window will close today.

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key?

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE MAIN (2023): Final provisional answer key Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech"

  3. The answer key will be displayed on the screen

  4. You can download the answer key and take a hardcopy as well.

