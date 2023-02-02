GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Term 1 Result To Be Out Soon: Steps To Download Here
Goa Board 12th class term 1 HSSC result will be released anytime soon. Check details here.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 12 class term 1 result soon on the official websites, gbshse.in and result1.gbshse.in. Candidates who appeared in the Goa Board 12th class term 1 examination can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.
GBSHSE has released the 12th class term 1 response sheets on the aforementioned website. Candidates can use them to check their performance. Also, if there is any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the responses till 8 February 2023. Candidates must note down that they have to pay Rs 25 per challenge.
Candidates must remember that no marksheet will be provided for the 12th class term 1 result. Instead, a final marksheet will be issued consisting of aggregate marks of both term 1 and term 2 examination.
Steps To Download the GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Term 1 Result
Visit the official websites, gbshse.in or result1.gbshse.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the Goa Board HSSC 12th Class Term 1 Result.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your Goa Board 12th class term 1 result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
