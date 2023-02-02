GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Term 1 Result To Be Out Soon: Steps To Download Here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 12 class term 1 result soon on the official websites, gbshse.in and result1.gbshse.in. Candidates who appeared in the Goa Board 12th class term 1 examination can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.

GBSHSE has released the 12th class term 1 response sheets on the aforementioned website. Candidates can use them to check their performance. Also, if there is any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the responses till 8 February 2023. Candidates must note down that they have to pay Rs 25 per challenge.