JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Today, Check the Official Website for Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card today, Monday, 13 June 2022, on the officila website. Once the admit cards are officially out, the direct link to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be activated on the official website for all the candidates. Those who have registered for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams must download the hall tickets from the site.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) that candidates should know.