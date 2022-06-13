JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Today, Check the Official Website for Details

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to release soon.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card today, Monday, 13 June 2022, on the officila website. Once the admit cards are officially out, the direct link to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be activated on the official website for all the candidates. Those who have registered for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams must download the hall tickets from the site.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) that candidates should know.
Even though the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced anything officially on the admit card release date and time, as per the latest details, the JEE Main 2022 hall tickets are expected today, Monday, 13 June 2022.
As per the schedule announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted from 20 June 2022 to 29 June 2022.
Let's take a look at a few easy steps that the candidates need to follow to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 once released:
Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 link on the homepage.
Enter the required login details such as Application Number, Date of birth, Password, etc.
Once you tap on submit, the admit card will be displayed on the screen of your device.
Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card from the website and take a printout.