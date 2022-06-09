JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected This Week: Check Website, Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for the June Session is likely to release this week.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the hall tickets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) by Sunday, 12 June 2022. According to latest sources, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is expected to release anytime after Friday, 10 June 2022. Once the admit cards are officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket from the official website of the NTA.
The candidates who have registered for JEE Mains 2022 need to visit the official website of the NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in to check and download the admit card once released. They should keep checking the website to know the exact release date and time of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) Admit Card. All the updates are available on the website.
It is important to note that after releasing the JEE Mains 2022 Admit Card on the official website, the NTA will also publish the self-declaration form on jeemain.nta.nic.in. where the candidates have to state their recent travel history and health status.
For more details on the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form and hall tickets, candidates are requested to visit the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Here are a few easy steps that the candidates need to follow to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card once the NTA officially announces it:
Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage.
Log in to your account by entering the required credentials such as Application Number and Password.
Download the hall ticket from the website and take a printout of the same.
