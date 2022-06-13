RBSE 10th Results 2022 Time: Check Direct Link for BSER Rajasthan Board Result

RBSE 10th Result 2022
(Photo: iStock)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE/BSER) is all set to declare the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams 2022 on Monday, 13 June 2022. The results of over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for Class 10 exams this year will be announced.
Result Time: RBSE Class 10th result is scheduled to be announced at 3 pm on Monday. After the declaration of the results, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download the same from the official website of the RBSE. Therefore, students are advised to check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in websites from 3 pm onwards.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check the RBSE Class 10th result 2022.
Visit the official website of the RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Click on RBSE 10th result link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your exam registered credentials and log in.
Your RBSE Class 10th result will appear on the screen.
Check your score.
Download and save the result for future use.
Students can also check their RBSE Class 10th result through SMS. In order to get your Class 10 result on SMS, type "RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) your roll number" and send it to 56263, reported NDTV.
Check this space regularly for further updates on RBSE Class 10th results.
