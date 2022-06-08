NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Released on the Official Website, Check Important Details

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) score cards today, on Wednesday, 8 June 2022. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Score Card from the official website of the NBE as they have declared it. They are requested to keep a close eye on the MCC website to know when exactly the counselling dates will be released for all the NEET PG 2022 candidates.

The official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) that the candidates need to visit to download the NEET PG 2022 Score Card is nbe.edu.in. The website contains all the latest information and updates from the NBE. To check the counselling schedule, one has to visit mcc.nic.in., which is the official website of MCC.