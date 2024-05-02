ISC, ICSE Result 2024 Date: How To Download CISCE Classes 10 and 12 Scorecards

Know the ISC, ICSE Result 2024 date and time here.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ISC, ICSE result 2024 soon for concerned candidates. Everyone should note that the exact date and time of the ICSE and ISC results are not known yet. You must visit the website - cisce.org to know the latest updates about the CISCE Classes 10 and 12 board results. One should go through the announcements on the site and stay updated with the details.
The exam-conducting body will announce the ISC, ICSE result 2024 date and time soon. Concerned candidates will be notified via the website - cisce.org when the date is announced. You must keep updating the site for the latest announcements. Along with the CISCE Classes 10 and 12 results, the board will declare the pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and toppers list for all.
Concerned candidates can download their respective ISC Class 12 results and ICSE Class 10 results after providing the login credentials. You must keep your admit card ready when the results link is activated by the officials.
If we follow the past trends, the CISCE Results 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 might be announced after 12 May. In 2023, the results were declared on 13 May. One should keep updating the website to know the exact date.
It is important to note that the ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam scheduled on 26 February, was conducted on 21 March. The Psychology exam was also postponed.
In 2023, the ICSE Class 10 pass percentage was 98.84 percent. The ISC Class 12 pass percentage was 96.93 percent. Now, candidates are waiting to check this year's scores.
You can download your scorecards from the website when the links are activated. Stay alert to know the latest updates.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the ICSE, ISC Results 2024 online:
Visit the official website - cisce.org.
Click on the option "ICSE Class 10 Result 2024" or "ISC Class 12 Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your registration ID, roll number, and captcha code carefully.
Your CISCE result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and tap on the download option on the screen.
